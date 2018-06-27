Singapore fourth most expensive city for expatriates

Singapore is now the fourth most expensive city for expatriates, having moved up one spot from last year's ranking in the Cost of Living Survey published byhuman resources consulting firm Mercer.

Hong Kong, with its soaring rents, topped the list as costliest city for working overseas, followed by Tokyo and Zurich.

Mr Mario Ferraro, Mercer's global mobility practice leader for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said: "Currency fluctuations and inflation for goods and services drove up the cost of living in Asian cities. While Singapore climbed up one notch in the rankings, this has been balanced off with high salaries and a stable economy."

Asian cities took six of the top spots in Mercer's annual ranking, with Seoul in fifth place, Shanghai in seventh and Beijing in ninth. Luanda (sixth), N'Djamena (eighth) and Bern (10th) rounded off the top 10.

The world's least expensive cities for expatriates are Bishkek (207th), Tunis (208th) and Tashkent (209th).

In Asia, Mumbai (55th) ranked as India's most expensive city, while Kuala Lumpur rose 20 places to 145th.

Australian cities fell as its dollar depreciated against the greenback. Brisbane (84th) and Perth (61st) dropped 13 and 11 spots respectively.

Melbourne fell 12 spots to rank 58th, while Sydney (29th), Australia's most expensive city for expatriates, experienced a drop of five places.

US cities also fell in the ranking due to the depreciation of the US dollar against other major currencies. New York dropped four places to 13th.