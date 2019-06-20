Singapore has 6 of 11 super penthouses on sale in the world

The biggest of the "super penthouses" in Singapore is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 square feet and a building height of 950 ft.

Of the 11 "super penthouses" around the world now on the market, six are in Singapore.

This is based on listings from 2016 to April this year, List Sotheby's International Realty (List SIR) said yesterday.

The biggest of these super penthouseshere is in Wallich Residence, with a floor area of 21,108 sq ft and a building height of 950 ft.

Spanning levels 62 to 64, the property has five bedrooms, a family room, a viewing deck, a private garden, a 12m pool, a cabana, a Jacuzzi, an entertainment room and bar facilities.

The next largest here is in The Marq, which has a floor area of 17,642 sq ft, followed by ones at Reflections At Keppel Bay, Hilltops, Boulevard Vue and Concourse Skyline.

Super penthouses, as defined by the luxury brokerage, are penthouses which are 10,000 sq ft and above - about 10 times an average four-room Housing Board flat.

Those located in "super tall" buildings, which are 1,000 ft to 1,900 ft in height, found in major global cities tend to fetch more attention and set record prices due to spectacular views offered, List SIR said.

Penthouses are luxurious flats at the top of tall buildings.

Unique characteristics include being the only residence on the top level.

Only six super penthouse transactions have taken place in Singapore since 2006.

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin made news in September 2017 when he bought a 10,300 sq ft penthouse at Sculptura Ardmore for $60 million, making it the most expensive apartment sold here in years. Alibaba co-founder Sun Tongyu forked out $51 million for a 13,874 sq ft penthouse at neighbouring Le Nouvel Ardmore in 2015.