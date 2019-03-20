Singapore, HK, Paris most expensive cities to live in: Study

TBILISI: For the first time, Paris and Hong Kong joined Singapore as the world's most expensive cities to live in, a study revealed yesterday, with utilities and transport driving up the cost of living.

Zurich, Geneva and Japan's Osaka trailed closely, with emerging market cities like Istanbul and Moscow plummeting down the ranking due to high inflation and currency depreciation, said the Economist Intelligence Unit's bi-annual survey of 133 cities.

It was the first time in more than 30 years that three cities shared the top spot, a sign that pricey global cities are growing more alike, said the report's author, Ms Roxana Slavcheva.

"Converging costs in traditionally more expensive cities ... is a testament to globalisation and the similarity of tastes and shopping patterns," she said in a statement.