Singapore, Kenya sign agreements to promote greater investment

Singapore and Kenya signed two agreements yesterday, a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and an Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation (DTA), to promote greater investment flows.

Signed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of the Treasury Henry Rotich, these agreements aim to enhance economic ties between the two countries.

As of last year, the total bilateral trade in goods between Singapore and Kenya stood at $85.4 million, with Singapore's imports from Kenya amounting to $13.9 million and exports to Kenya at $71.4 million.

"Kenya's strong economic growth and diversified economy present opportunities for Singapore companies," said Dr Koh. "The agreements signed today will further boost trade and investment flows between our countries, and encourage participation in Kenya's growth sectors such as agri-business, technology and transport and logistics. This also signifies our commitment to deepen economic relations with Kenya and the East African region."

The BIT aims to protect the interests of Singaporean and Kenyan investors.

This will boost the confidence of investors to invest in either country as they will be granted protection such as non-discriminatory treatment compared to other foreign investments, protection from illegal expropriation and freedom to transfer capital and returns in and out of the country.