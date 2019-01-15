Singapore to launch $75m grant to boost equity listings

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said yesterday it would offer grants worth $75 million next month as part of its plans to shore up listings in the equity market.

"Singapore has been working to enhance our private and public markets so that domestic and international growth enterprises are able to access different types of capital best suited to their needs," Mr Ng Yao Loong, assistant managing director at MAS, said in a statement.

Over the past few years, SGX has taken many steps to help make Singapore an attractive listing destination in the face of tough competition from Hong Kong and regional exchanges.

The grants by the MAS seek to help issuers cover part of their initial public offering costs.

It is also looking to enhance research of mid-and-small capitalised companies by partly funding salaries of new graduates hired as equity analysts by securities firms.

"The latest grants by MAS are timely amid evolving global equity capital market trends and opportunities," Mr Chew Sutat, head of equities and fixed Income at SGX, said in a statement.

SGX has become a global listing hub for business trusts and real estate investment trusts but is keen to get more regional and global firms from other sectors to list on its market.