Singapore likely escaped technical recession in Q3: Poll

Singapore's economy likely escaped a technical recession in the third quarter even as growth stayed subdued, weighed down by the prolonged trade dispute between the US and China, a Reuters poll showed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have increased 1.5 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in July-September, according to the median forecast of 11 economists in the poll.

That would mark a recovery from a 3.3 per cent drop in the second quarter, the biggest contraction in nearly seven years, but analysts said the outlook remains weak as global demand shows further signs of faltering.

"Third-quarter GDP is expected to stay weak and narrowly dodge a technical recession," said Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye. "Manufacturing will likely remain in recession, while services will be supported by the financial sector, tourism-related services and business services."

The standard technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Third-quarter GDP is expected to have expanded 0.3 per cent from the same period a year earlier, the poll found.

The economy grew 0.1 per cent in April-June - the slowest annual growth since 2009's second quarter, when it fell 1.2 per cent.

Like many other export- reliant Asian economies, Singapore has been hit hard by cooling global demand and the escalating US-China trade war, which has disrupted world supply chains in a blow to business investment and corporate profits.

The Republic's manufacturing sector has suffered particularly, buffeted by the trade tension and a cyclical downturn in the electronics sector.