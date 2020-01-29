Business

Singapore-listed Sasseur Reit shuts China malls as Wuhan virus spreads

Jan 29, 2020 06:00 am

Singapore-listed Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust said yesterday it has temporarily closed its four outlet malls in China to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people.

Its malls in China are in Chongqing, Bishan, Hefei and Kunming.

Seven other outlet malls owned or managed by Sasseur Cayman Holding - Sasseur Reit's majority shareholder - in Hangzhou, Changsha, Nanjing, Lanzhou, Xian, Guiyang and Changchun have also progressively closed from Jan 26, Reuters reported.

Sasseur Reit's majority shareholder said it "will not hesitate to take all necessary short-term measures to safeguard the health and safety" of shoppers, customers, employees and the general public, according to the bourse filing.

In addition, a high-level management task force has been formed to closely monitor the situation.

While local authorities have not imposed any regulations to direct the closures of malls, Sasseur decided the outlets should be temporarily closed because of the severity of the virus, reported The Business Times.

Coronavirus fears sweep Asian markets, extending global sell-off
Business

Regional shares drop amid outbreak fears

Related Stories

PR scheme updated to attract more foreign investors

UK grants Huawei limited role in 5G networks, defying Trump

World shares fall to lowest in two weeks on virus worries

Sasseur said that while it could not ascertain the financial hit of the crisis, the impact should not be material if it is resolved in the short term.

It said it will aim to re-open the malls as soon as it is appropriate.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BUSINESS & FINANCE