Singapore tops list of most globalised online businesses

Singapore is home to the highest percentage of online businesses selling globally.

The Republic and Hong Kong had 88 per cent of online businesses selling to more than just their home market.

Japan came in second at 86 per cent and France came next at 84 per cent, according to a report published by technology company Stripe that surveyed companies across 15 markets.

But Singapore's online businesses also made up the highest proportion that said it is more difficult to run an international business now than it was five years ago.

The study, which was conducted in partnership with research firm Viga, polled more than 9,000 founders and executives of online businesses.

Online businesses were defined as companies that accept online payments and have online commerce as their primary source of revenue.

Other markets in the study were China, Britain, the US, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, Mexico and India.

According to the report, more than half of Singapore businesses selling internationally had expanded to new countries within their first year.

In general, the research found that over the last five years, companies that expanded internationally in their first year grew 141 percentage points more quickly in revenue and 15 percentage points more quickly in headcount than those that were slower to reach new markets.

This correlation effect is likely amplified in smaller domestic markets such as Singapore, said Stripe.

Despite being the most globalised, 61 per cent of Singapore respondents believe international operations are more challenging to handle now, compared to five years ago.

About half of them said regulatory barriers were the biggest hurdle, followed by increasing protectionism (45 per cent) and government tariffs (45 per cent).