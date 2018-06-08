Singapore’s first multi-industry loyalty programme to be launched soon

Consumers will soon be able to consolidate loyalty points and air miles to redeem a host of dining, travel, entertainment and lifestyle rewards via Singapore's first multi-industry loyalty programme.

Jointly developed by StarHub and OCBC Bank, the Coalition Loyalty Programme - to be launched in the fourth quarter - is an online tracking platform that allows consumers to consolidate loyalty points, monitor expiry dates of all points, and redeem rewards from merchants across 10 industries.

The industries are: financial services, telecommunications, travel, insurance, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, grocery, petrol and transport.

There are seven confirmed partners. Joining OCBC and StarHub are AirAsia BIG Loyalty, Frasers Property Singapore, Great Eastern, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Robinsons Group.

The programme aims to increase redemption rates with its multi-industry feature and ease of point consolidation.