Singapore’s RedDoorz raises $97 million

Singapore's hotel booking and management platform RedDoorz has raised US$70 million (S$97 million) in an ongoing funding round, its second this year, as it targets the region's growing breed of domestic travellers seeking budget accommodation options.

Singaporean private-equity firm Asia Partners led the round, with participation from Japan's Rakuten Capital and Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, a joint venture between South Korea's Mirae Financial Group and Naver, and existing investors, RedDoorz said in a statement.

The company will use the fresh funds to launch in new markets, boost hotel staff training programmes and build a technology hub in Vietnam, its second after India.

RedDoorz, which was founded in 2015, had raised US$45 million in a series B round in April, led by Chinese venture capital firm Qiming Venture Partners.

It did not provide a valuation.

The company works with small hotel owners to provide training to staff, and ensure standard service and facilities.

It brings the fragmented hotels under a RedDoorz brand and markets them through its platform. It works under revenue-sharing agreements with them.

"600 million people are getting affluent, and purely from an opportunity standpoint, it is reaching a scale that can far surpass many of the better known markets, in many ways, including India," RedDoorz chief executive and founder Amit Saberwal said.