SingPost inks deal with premium global bicycle brand

Singapore Post (SingPost) has inked a three-year logistics and warehousing contract with premium global bicycle brand Specialized Bicycle Components.

Under the tie-up, Specialized will shift its regional warehousing operations from Hong Kong to Tampines Logistics Park, making SingPost its South-east Asian logistics and warehouse partner.

SingPost will handle warehousing and sea freight for bicycles and equipment, as well as last-mile deliveries and returns from Singapore and Malaysia.

"Our warehousing and delivery solutions will ensure that cyclists in the region have faster and easier access to Specialized bicycles and products," SingPost head of group sales Sara Gerdner Kalle said.

Specialized noted that SingPost's inventory management system and good warehousing practices at its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub allow accurate and efficient management of thousands of its products.

"We want to make our products available to riders at the right time, at the right place, and we apply the same concepts to logistics management," Specialized Asia Pacific managing director Hideki Mochizuki said.