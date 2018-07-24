Singtel, Ericsson to launch 5G pilot network for drone trials

Singtel and Swedish telecom giant Ericsson will launch a 5G pilot network by the fourth quarter to support drone and self-driving car tests in one-north.

Mr Raymond Soh, Ericsson head of network solutions for Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, said: "We plan to test some drone-flying with connected networks... Then we will look at how autonomous vehicles can benefit from 5G, so it is a longer-term exploration."

5G refers to fifth-generation mobile technology, which is expected to open up industry and consumer applications with faster wireless speeds and much less latency, or "lag time".

Singtel group chief technology officer Mark Chong noted of the trials: "The location is in line with the Government's initiative to designate one-north as a test bed for autonomous vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems."