Singtel investors cross-examine directors for three hours at AGM

Singtel investors cross-examined directors for three hours at the telco's annual general meeting yesterday, covering issues that range from its performance to cyber security and digital technology.

Several shareholders pressed the board on the state of Singtel's earnings and balance sheet, highlighting a gross debt of $10.3 billion for the year to March 31, 2018.

But board chairman Simon Israel and group chief executive Chua Sock Koong both cited "conservative treasury policies", with Ms Chua noting that the mix of bonds and bank loans, as well as short-term and long-term borrowings, is managed "very actively".

"We think that, to maximise return on equity, a prudent level of debt is actually very appropriate," she said, adding that institutional investors have called the debt levels "too low".

Ms Chua said, relative to the size of the company, the amount of debt is "very healthy". Singtel has a long-term credit rating of A+ from Standard & Poor's, while Moody's last year downgraded it to A1, from Aa3.

With about 70 per cent of earnings from operations coming outside Singapore, "we use the cash on hand, as well as the additional debt that we've taken on, to grow the business," she said.

About 1,100 shareholders and proxies attended yesterday's meeting.