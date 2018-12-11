Singtel ties up with Visa, Apple to widen its mobile wallet's reach

Singtel has linked up with credit card company Visa and tech giant Apple to put its mobile wallet app Dash on the world stage.

The tie-up announced yesterday will allow iPhone users to pay merchants across the globe from their prepaid Dash wallet through tap-and-go technology.

The collaboration with Apple came alongside Singtel's move to expand its Dash Visa account option - which started in July last year - across the world.

Dash users get a virtual Visa card number, which can be used for Apple Pay and online transactions. It also allows them to use their phones to make payments at Visa's payWave terminals globally. They could previously do so only with local merchants.

The service makes use of the near-field communications technology embedded in mobile devices.

Mr Kunal Chatterjee, Visa's country manager for Singapore and Brunei, said in a statement: "Mobile contactless payments have been growing steadily and today, over 70 per cent of all Visa transactions are contactless payments, made either through a physical card or mobile device."

Mr Arthur Lang, chief executive of Singtel's international business, noted yesterday: "The game of payments needs to be played on both the domestic and international level."

Singtel's latest partnerships with Apple Pay and Visa come on the heels of other regional investments in the mobile payments area.

In October, ride-hailing firm Grab unveiled prepaid cards backed by Visa rival Mastercard, weeks after Singtel's cross-border link between Dash and Thailand's AIS and Kasikornbank went live.

Other e-wallet players in this corner of the world include Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek's Go-Pay, media and e-commerce giant Sea Group's AirPay, and DBS PayLah!.