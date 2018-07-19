Skills framework to support food manufacturing sector rolled out

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday rolled out the skills framework to support manpower development in the food manufacturing sector.

At the official opening of home-grown food flavour manufacturer KH Roberts' integrated manufacturing facility, he said the Skills Framework for Food Manufacturing will help raise the skills of workers.

It aims to build and maintain a strong talent pool in food manufacturing. This is done by identifying job roles, career pathways and emerging skills.

"We believe that food manufacturing can be a competitive advantage for Singapore," Mr Chan said.

"This may not be obvious to others who see us as a land-scarce and labour-tight market. But it is because we are land scarce and labour tight that we no longer want to compete on the basis of price.

"We want to compete on the quality of our workers."

The framework is an integral part of the Food Manufacturing Industry Transformation Map.

The Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and the Singapore Institute of Food Science and Technology are collaborating to introduce masterclasses to familiarise professionals with the emerging skills identified by the framework.

The skills framework is targeted at workers wishing to join or progress with the food manufacturing sector. They can assess their career interest, identify training programmes to upgrade their skills and prepare for their desired jobs.

Employers will be able to recognise these skills and invest in training employees. Education and training providers can gain insights on sector trends, skills that are in demand and design programmes to meet sector needs.

The Government, unions and professional bodies can analyse the skills gap and offer appropriate SkillsFuture initiatives.

In his speech at KH Roberts, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary, Mr Chan said workers, along with building up their skills, are one of five "ingredients" for the company's success. The other four are internationalisation, innovation, quality assurance and collaboration.

He said companies need to venture abroad to seek a bigger market. And they must engage in research and development to keep up.

He pointed to KH Roberts' new integrated manufacturing facility as an example. It features a $3.2 million automated liquid flavour distribution-and-dispensing system.

The system was designed for high-mix, low-volume production to better support every customer's needs, big or small.