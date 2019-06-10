Slowing job growth raises new fears for US economy

WASHINGTON: US job growth slowed sharply in May and wages rose less than expected, raising fears that a loss of momentum in economic activity could be spreading to the labour market, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

The broad cool-off in hiring reported by the Labor Department last Friday was before a recent escalation in trade tensions between the United States and two of its major trading partners, China and Mexico.

Analysts have warned the trade fights could undermine the economy, which will celebrate 10 years of expansion next month, the longest on record.

Adding a sting to the closely watched employment report, far fewer jobs were created in March and April than previously reported, indicating that hiring had shifted into a lower gear.

The labour market thus far has been largely resilient in the trade war with China.

"Today's report makes a cut more likely, and supports our view that the trade tensions will ultimately slow growth enough for the Fed to respond in September and December with cuts," said Mr Joseph Song, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 75,000 jobs last month, the government said.

It was the second time this year that job gains dropped below 100,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 185,000 jobs last month.

Job growth in March and April was revised down by 75,000.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said last Tuesday the US central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade tensions on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion".

Mr Trump, who has routinely tweeted about the strong labour market, made no comment about May's weak hiring, but defended duties on Chinese goods.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox Business Network that bad weather in the Midwest was to blame and described the meagre job gains as "a little bit of a blip down".

Economists, however, said there was nothing to suggest the weather was the culprit.

"The weakness in job growth was broadly experienced across industry groups and not obviously driven by distortions such as weather or strikes," said Mr Michael Feroli, an economist at JP Morgan in New York.

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said the employment report was "a disturbing sign that the administration's disastrous special interest agenda is hollowing out our economy".

Following the report, financial markets priced in a rate cut as early as July and two more later this year.

Economists, however, believe the Fed will probably wait for more signs of labour market weakness and clarity on the trade issues before easing monetary policy. Fed officials are to meet on June 18 and 19.