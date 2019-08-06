SME leaders to go through free new training programme from Google, UOB

As many as 400 leaders in small and medium-sized enterprises will get to go through a free new training programme from Google and United Overseas Bank to transform digitally and expand overseas, in a move to help them seize opportunities in the digital economy.

The SME Leadership Academy, supported by government agencies Digital Industry Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore, will be a three-day programme consisting of interactive discussions and lessons by business leaders from Google, UOB and other organisations.

It will be held at the Google office in Pasir Panjang.

In a joint statement, Google and UOB said the programme will take in cohorts in every quarter until the end of 2020. Its first cohort starts on Aug 13.

Those interested can sign up online.

Each cohort is capped at 50 participants.

Ms Stephanie Davis, managing director of Google South-east Asia, said: "SMEs are the bedrock of Singapore's economy and helping them succeed is paramount to building a bright future in the digital economy.

"Through the SME Leadership Academy, we are equipping business leaders with the knowledge, tools and connections to help them adapt to the changing markets and customer needs and grow profitably."

The programme was developed based on feedback from more than 100 SMEs.

They went through pilot batches of the programme and identified the top three obstacles for SMEs in the digital economy.