SoftBank likely to post fall in quarterly profits due to poor bets

TOKYO: Japan's SoftBank Group is expected to post a slide in profits for the past quarter, deepening concern about its ability to secure funding for a second Vision Fund and giving activist fund Elliott Management more fodder for a shake-up.

Elliott, the New York-based fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has amassed a stake of almost US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) in SoftBank and is pushing for changes including US$20 billion in stock buybacks, sources said last week.

The emergence of Elliott as a prominent SoftBank shareholder is likely to highlight the company's difficulties following its soured bet on office-sharing start-up WeWork.

SoftBank, which reported its first quarterly loss in 14 years in July-September, has come under pressure for its lack of transparency, especially around its US$100 billion Vision Fund of mainly unlisted start-ups.

SoftBank is expected to post a 20 per cent fall in operating profit to 345 billion yen (S$4.4 billion) in the October-December quarter, according to the average forecast of analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

That would follow a quarterly operating loss of 704 billion yen when it was whiplashed by an US$8.9 billion hit at the Vision Fund as the value of WeWork and other bets like Uber plunged.