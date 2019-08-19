Speculation over Alibaba's $20.8b listing in HK

HONG KONG Hong Kong's political unrest is posing a dilemma for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on the timing of its planned US$15 billion (S$20.8 billion) listing in the city, with sources saying China's biggest e-commerce company is now considering several timetables.

New York-listed Alibaba was most likely to launch the offer - potentially the world's biggest of the year - as early as the third quarter, sources have said, and late August, after its first-quarter earnings, was widely viewed as the most likely window.

In preparation for the giant offer, bankers advising other large listings in Hong Kong have been careful to avoid planning their launches around that period, fearing that a clash of timing would crowd out their offerings.

But not a word was mentioned by Alibaba on the Hong Kong listing when it released estimate-beating earnings last Thursday nor did the offer come up in the hour-long discussion with analysts after the results.

Two sources involved in the deal and one other briefed on Alibaba's discussions described the company's thinking on the deal as "fluid" and said it was considering several timetables.

The Hong Kong listing deal was estimated at up to US$20 billion, but is more likely, according to sources close to the deal, to raise between US$10 billion and US$15 billion.

The listing was always expected to be a complex affair because of China's tight control of cross-border share trading, but Hong Kong's unrest has taken the complexity several notches higher.

More than 10 weeks of confrontations between police and pro-democracy protesters have plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and presented President Xi Jinping with his biggest popular challenge since taking power in 2012.

Tear gas has been used frequently by police while more than 700 people have been arrested.

Under the circumstances, when Alibaba lists becomes crucial as it sends a signal to the rest of the world on the state of Hong Kong as a business and financial centre and provides a window into China's reading of the situation.

"How do you think Beijing feels about giving Hong Kong a US$15 billion gift like this, right now?" asked one capital markets professional not involved in the Alibaba deal.

A listing by Alibaba is a big deal for Hong Kong, which loosened its rules last year specifically to lure overseas-listed Chinese tech giants to list closer to home.

Alibaba would be the first to test the new system.

Asked this week whether Hong Kong's turmoil would affect its listing, Hong Kong stock exchange chief executive Charles Li avoided directly acknowledging the company's application, which is still technically confidential.