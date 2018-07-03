SPH launches creative and content marketing unit Sweet
Media organisation Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) yesterday launched a new creative and content marketing unit called Sweet, which will strengthen its work with agencies and clients.
The move brings together its content marketing teams - SPH Content Lab, Brand New Media, CreativeLAB and THINK Inc - to create a business unit that will deliver solutions in areas such as content, branding, events and advertising campaigns.
"It meets an increasing demand among clients for integrated storytelling across a range of multimedia formats," SPH said, adding that demand has been growing steadily in the past two years.
Sweet will draw on the company's resources, deep consumer insights and access to audiences across different platforms.
The team, which includes strategists, creators, writers and designers, will be led by Mr Damien Bray, 54, who was the chief executive of SPH subsidiary Brand New Media Asia.
"This is an exciting time as we bring together the combined talents and experience from Brand New Media, SPH Content Lab and CreativeLAB, as well as THINK Inc, to add value and support to clients, as well as complement and partner with the capabilities of their agencies," said Mr Bray, who has 25 years of experience in operating marketing service agencies. - THE STRAITS TIMES
