SPH partners Y3 Technologies to launch OctoRocket.asia

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has entered into a joint venture with software solutions provider Y3 Technologies to launch OctoRocket.asia, a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, SPH announced yesterday.

The platform sees a digitalisation of traditional trade processes to reduce geographical boundaries for businesses, enabling suppliers in South-east Asia to sell cross-border to buyers in the region more effectively.

SPH said that with the marketplace holding payments prior to successful receipt of goods, OctoRocket.asia enables suppliers to "sell to both new and existing buyers with confidence and send their transaction data to trade financing, logistics and other partners easily".

The platform, which will be officially launched at the end of this year, will also help businesses capture transactional data more accurately, the company said in a statement.

This data can be used for related services such as trade financing, logistics and customs clearance, among others.

The platform targets businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, and is recruiting buyers and suppliers in the region.

It will start with the packaged-food industry, and reach out to business buyers and distributors in South-east Asia.

In this collaboration, Y3 Technologies will provide its experience in e-commerce and logistics technology to work the technical aspect of the platform as well as the integration of the various service providers.

SPH, whose business includes linking businesses to their target audiences through trade exhibitions and B2B advertising, will further expand its services into B2B direct transactions.

Mr Julian Tan, chief of digital business at SPH, said: "Helping businesses succeed, be it in making information more easily available or connecting buyers and sellers, is what SPH does...