SPH, Perennial partner up to leverage each other’s strengths

(From left) A memorandum of understanding was signed by Mr Pua Seck Guan of Perennial and Mr Anthony Tan of SPH. Toasting them is Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH's Chinese Media Group.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Perennial Real Estate Holdings have entered into a strategic partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between SPH deputy chief executive officer Anthony Tan and Perennial CEO Pua Seck Guan at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore yesterday.

The partnership will see SPH and Perennial leveraging each other's strengths, combining SPH's content creation with Perennial's property assets to the benefit of their customers.

Both companies will be exploring revenue-generating events or initiatives under the partnership. Organised events under the MOU will be held at venues owned or managed by Perennial, such as Capitol Singapore (Capitol Theatre, Outdoor Plaza and Arcade@Kempinski), Chijmes, TripleOne Somerset and AXA Tower.

Mr Tan said: "Our partnership with Perennial goes back a long way. We are glad to be in this strategic collaboration with Perennial, which has been a strong supporter of our past events."

One recent example of such collaboration was UFM100.3's U1000 Music Countdown at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza, held on Friday last week.

Some upcoming SPH events under the partnership will include the Singapore Book Fair 2019, SPH 35th Anniversary Charity Concert and The Straits Times' Mind and Body 360 Health Management Seminar.

Both SPH and Perennial will also tap their mutual customer bases to explore joint marketing initiatives. They will be looking to conceptualise and organise co-branded events soon.

Said Mr Pua: "Our easily accessible venues, each with its distinctive positioning and offerings, coupled with SPH's content development and outreach capabilities, will allow us to jointly deliver a myriad of quality and engaging events, programmes and activities to cater to different segments of the market."