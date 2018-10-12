SPH Reit's net property income falls 1.2 per cent

SINGAPORE SPH Reit's net property income fell 1.2 per cent to $166 million for the full year ended Aug 31 owing to lower revenue at Paragon mall, though it enjoyed higher takings from The Clementi Mall and the recently acquired The Rail Mall.

Overall, gross revenue dipped 0.4 per cent to $211.8 million, its financial statements showed.

Paragon registered a negative rental reversion of 3.7 per cent for new and renewed leases for FY2018 as earlier leases were committed during the retail sales downturn. The overall decline moderated during the financial year, the real estate investment trust (Reit) added, in tandem with the recovery in retail sales from the second half of 2017.

On the bright side, more tourists and improving consumer sentiments led Paragon to record a 2.7 per cent increase in visitor traffic to 18.8 million. Tenant sales grew by 2.7 per cent to $693 million.

Meanwhile, The Clementi Mall chalked up a positive rental reversion of 3 per cent in FY2018 with a renewal of 5.9 per cent of the mall's net lettable area. Visitor traffic at The Clementi Mall was on a par with FY2017 at 29.9 million, but tenant sales grew by 2.2 per cent to $230 million.

Overall occupancy for the portfolio was 99.4 per cent.

The portfolio recorded a valuation of $3.368 billion as at Aug 31, versus $3.278 billion in FY2017. Net asset value per unit was maintained at $0.95 as at Aug 31.

For the full year ended Aug 31, SPH Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) clocked 5.54 cents, up 0.2 per cent from 5.53 cents in FY2017.