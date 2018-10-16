SPH reports 19.7% fall in net profit for year

Media and property group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) reported a 19.7 per cent fall in net profit for the year due partly to the absence of a one-off gain from the divestment of a joint venture recorded in the previous financial year.

Net profit fell $69 million to $281.1 million for the 12 months to Aug 31, it reported yesterday. If one-offs were excluded, net profit improved 2.4 per cent.

Earnings per share was 17 cents, compared with 22 cents a year earlier, while net asset value per share was $2.15 as at Aug 31, down a tad from $2.16 last year.

A final dividend of seven cents per share has been proposed - a normal dividend of three cents a share and a special dividend of four cents a share. Together with an interim dividend of six cents, the total dividend payout for the year is 13 cents.

This compares with a final dividend of nine cents a share last year, part of a total dividend payout of 15 cents a share for the 2017 financial year.

The group said it will continue investing in digital initiatives for its media business, as well as growing its aged care operations locally and overseas in the medium term.

Group operating profit held firm at $206.3 million, despite declines in operating revenue, cushioned by cost savings. Full-year operating revenue was down $50 million or 4.8 per cent to $982.6 million.

Higher investment income of $115.2 million boosted performance across all reporting segments by 24 per cent, to $321.5 million.

The group's core media business remains profitable, with its decline in revenue moderating. Media revenue fell $69.6 million or 9.6 per cent in 2018.

SPH closed down 0.38 per cent to $2.62 yesterday before the results were released.