SPH’s third quarter net profit rises 64.3 per cent

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is looking at overseas opportunities to expand its real estate asset management and aged care businesses, as well as sharpening its digital capabilities even as the decline in its core media business shows signs of slowing down.

Its third quarter net profit rose 64.3 per cent year-on-year to $47.44 million on the back of lower impairment charges, while operating revenue declined 3.8 per cent to $250.07 million.

Operating profit was up nearly 30 per cent at $44.41 million, owing to a near 41 per cent drop in impairment of goodwill and intangibles to $22.33 million. This was despite revenue from the media business falling 8 per cent to $167.94 million.

Earnings per share for the quarter edged up to three cents, from two cents in the same period last year.

For the nine months ended May 31, net profit rose 15.6 per cent year-on-year to $148.07 million, despite a 4.3 per cent slide in operating revenue to $742.53 million.

Said SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung in a statement: "Our new strategy is to focus on the acquisition of cash-yielding real estate assets overseas. We are also preparing the aged care business for overseas expansion."

To expand into other asset sectors overseas, a new company, Straits Capitol, has been set up in Britain and is reviewing a pipeline of deals. It is eyeing "recession-proof defensive sectors".

Under its aged care vertical, SPH is preparing to grow regionally where the silver market is expanding rapidly. In Singapore, the group owns Orange Valley.

SPH also highlighted its digital-first strategy has been gaining ground. For the third quarter, daily average digital circulation rose by 121,000 copies, or 43.5 per cent, to 399,000 from a year ago.

Its e-paper is also seeing good readership, with more than 37,000 unique readers for The Straits Times.