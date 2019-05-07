S'pore-based PR firm named the third-fastest growing agency globally

Singapore-headquartered public relations (PR) and communications firm, Redhill, has been named the third-fastest growing agency in the world, according to The Holmes Report's Global PR Agency Rankings 2019.

The SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) has also been hailed as the fastest-growing PR agency in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Established in 2014, Redhill has grown from two co-founders, to over 70 employees across 12 countries, with 17 offices. The two founders are Mr Jacob Puthenparambil and Ms Surekha Yadav.

Said Mr Puthenparambil: "When we started five years ago, we knew we couldn't and wouldn't set our sights on being a Singapore only agency, or a boutique regional agency. We had to be a global agency with strong Asian roots.

"To put it simply, we want to be the DBS or Singapore Airlines of the comms industry. A Singaporean global brand."

In a press statement yesterday, Redhill noted that a key driver for growth has been the agency's early client base consisting of venture capital funds and start-ups.

"As Singaporean start-ups grew and set up base outside the region, the agency helped them break into new markets, and by doing so has grown with its clients," the company said.

According to Redhill, growth has been organic and improved 100 per cent year on year, driven by increased revenue and profits.

Outside South-east Asia, Redhill also has operations in Berlin, Tokyo and Washington among others, and over seven offices in India.