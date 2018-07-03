S’pore factory output grows but pace slows

Singapore's manufacturing activity continued to expand in June but the pace slowed for the third straight month.

The more muted numbers here and across the region came before tariffs on US and Chinese goods kick in later this week and are seen as a sign that US trade policy could hit global growth.

The suggestion is that world trade has peaked, raising concerns that the strains on regional economies will intensify as the effects of trade ripple through global supply chains.

"We expect net contribution of trade to growth to become negative in the second half of the year, if it has not already for some countries," ANZ Asia economist Eugenia Victorino told Reuters.

There were hints of that slowing world market in Singapore's June performance.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key indicator of economic activity, dipped 0.2 point to 52.5. A reading of 50 and above indicates growth.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management, which compiles the data, attributed June's reading to slower growth in factory output, new orders and new exports, as well as slightly lower inventory levels.

Despite the dip, June's number made it the 22nd straight month of expansion.

OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said the softer June readings were not unexpected "as other global and regional manufacturing PMIs had begun signalling some signs of weakness amid the ongoing global trade war headwinds".

But given that both headline PMI and electronics remain in expansion, she said manufacturing and electronics growth momentum could decelerate into the third quarter "but not fall off the cliff yet, barring a full-scale outright trade war situation".