S'pore & Israel firms to protect Sentosa shuttles from cyber attacks

ST Engineering will work with Israeli automotive cyber-security start-up SafeRide Technologies to protect autonomous shuttles on Sentosa from cyber attacks.

These driverless shuttles will operate from next year.

The partnership will integrate ST Engineering's in-house cyber-security capabilities with SafeRide's software suite, vSentry, to diagnose and eliminate cyber vulnerabilities from connected and autonomous vehicles.

SafeRide co-founder and chief executive Yossi Vardi said: "vSentry is a holistic solution that provides multi-layered security for the autonomous vehicles, the connected ECUs (connected computers of the vehicle), and the fleet."

vSentry combines two mechanisms - a conventional zero-false positive mechanism and a dynamic mechanism called vXRay, which uses machine-learning and deep-learning technologies to protect the vehicles against threats.

"Cyber security is one of the core capabilities that we are delivering in our products and solutions," said Dr Lee Shiang Long, president of ST Engineering's Land Systems arm.

"With the rapid advances in vehicle technology, the need to safeguard the integrity and security of the systems becomes more urgent."

Early this month, ST Engineering started a three-month on-road testing of its autonomous mobility-on-demand vehicle on Sentosa. - THE STRAITS TIMES