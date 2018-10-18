S’pore to set up world's first maritime 3D printing facility

Singapore is to set up the world's first commercial 3D printing production facility sited at a port to make spare parts for port equipment.

The facility, which will be built at PSA's Pasir Panjang Terminal, will feature state-of-the-art printers and use a maritime digital cloud supported by blockchain technology for increased security of file transfers.

An agreement to set up the facility was among several signed yesterday at an event to promote the development and use of 3D printing, also called additive manufacturing.

The Government is committed to growing 3D printing, a technology that has already disrupted how industries function, said Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, at the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (Namic) Global Additive Manufacturing Summit at Singapore Expo.

Noting the use of 3D printing in the maritime sector, Dr Lam said: "With additive manufacturing, customised ship parts such as propellers previously produced by original manufacturers at specific locations can now be printed whenever and wherever needed, at ports-of-call or even on board ships."

He said the replacement of parts could even just be a case of adding on layers to worn-out parts. This can prolong asset lifespan, reduce inventory and lower the cost of maintenance.

Dr Lam noted that 3D printing is disrupting traditional methods of mass assembly and distribution, as it allows for on-site and on-demand production.

Customised products in small batches can also be made at a lower cost, as additive manufacturing can produce highly complex objects with intricate details, often with a single 3D printer, Dr Lam added.