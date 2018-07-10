StanChart picks veteran banker Patrick Lee as CEO

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed veteran banker Patrick Lee as its chief executive officer in Singapore, it said yesterday.

Mr Lee joined StanChart in 2012 and his most recent position was head of global banking for Singapore, for which he will remain responsible until a successor is announced.

The 46-year-old will be based in Singapore and report to Ms Judy Hsu, regional CEO for Asean and South Asia.

Ms Hsu will hand over her Singapore responsibilities to Mr Lee. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

StanChart Singapore had been on the hunt for a new CEO since late last year, after Ms Hsu was promoted to take over responsibility for the Asean and South Asia region fully by the fourth quarter of this year.

Ms Hsu was appointed head of the Singapore franchise in late 2015, after running the bank's global wealth management unit for about six years.

Mr Lee has 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including corporate and investment banking, and has worked in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

Before joining StanChart, he was managing director and head of investment banking for South-east Asia at Nomura.