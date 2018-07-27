STI up 0.1% in mixed Asia trading

Once again, Singapore stocks ended the day with slight gains, led mainly by the banks even as Asian equities closed mixed.

This comes as data released by the Economic Development Board yesterday revealed that Singapore's factory output was up in June, beating expectations as industrial production grew 7.4 per cent from the previous year.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) ended up 0.1 per cent or 1.77 points to 3,328.60. Losers outnumbered gainers 203 to 173. Turnover came in at about 1.66 billion shares worth $1.11 billion, versus 1.59 billion units worth $1.31 billion from the day before.

The most actively traded counter by volume was QT Vascular, which rose 8.3 per cent or 0.1 cent to 1.3 Singapore cents. Some 40.9 million shares changed hands.

Similarly heavily traded was Golden Agri-Resources, which fell 1.8 per cent or 0.5 cent to 28 Singapore cents, with 32.8 million shares traded.

In a research note released earlier this month, brokerage OCBC Investment Research maintained a "hold" rating on the counter, lowering its fair-value estimate from 34 cents to 30 cents, citing a bearish outlook on crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

"Q1 2018 was a challenging period for the palm oil industry, and market watchers are concerned about a production surplus in H2 2018. CPO prices have continued to trend lower in Q2, and are down about 6 per cent so far this quarter," noted OCBC analyst Low Pei Han.

The brokerage added that the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) has weakened substantially against the greenback, which might expose the group to a currency translation risk, since its expenses in Indonesia are mainly denominated in IDR, but the group's financials are reported in US dollar.

On the banking front, DBS was up 2.5 per cent or 67 cents to $27.14, UOB gained 1.7 per cent or 46 cents to $27.35, while OCBC inched up 0.3 per cent or three cents to $11.69.

Also boosting the STI was the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which rose 0.8 per cent or six cents to $7.58.

This came after the local bourse announced that discussions of a potential collaboration with the National Stock Exchange of India are now back on the table. The talks had previously fizzled out amid a deepening rift between the two sides over a plan by the SGX to launch new India derivative products.

The main laggard yesterday was telco Singtel, which lost 3.9 per cent or 13 cents to close at$3.19. This came after some shareholders pressed the board on the state of Singtel's earnings and balance sheet at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, calling attention to a gross debt of $10.3 billion for the year to March 31, 2018.

In response, Singtel's chief executive said the amount of debt was "very healthy" relative to the size of the firm.

Among counters that recently released their financial results, Frasers Commercial Trust (FCT) was down 1.4 per cent or two cents to $1.44 apiece. Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo closed lower on caution over a Bank of Japan meeting next week, with the Nikkei 225 ending down 0.12 per cent or 27.38 points to 22,586.87.

After a four-day winning streak, Hong Kong stocks slipped yesterday as renewed trade worries prompted caution among investors. The Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent to 28,781.14 points and the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.74 per cent or 21.42 points to 2,882.23.

Seoul bucked the negative trend, with the Kospi rising 16.03 points or 0.71 per cent to 2,289.06. Gains were led by chipmaker SK Hynix, which closed 3.2 per cent higher after the company said its Q2 operating profit surged 83 per cent from last year.

