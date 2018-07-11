STI up 1.4% as trade wars take backseat

Markets in Asia continued their rally yesterday as Wall Street turned its attention to corporate earnings for the second quarter, which commentators largely view as positive.

The talk in currency markets were mostly centred on political implications from the resignations of Brexit secretary David Davis and foreign secretary Boris Johnson over Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to maintain close trade ties with the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

This saw the pound sink as deep as US$1.3189.

Investors had been on edge over the recent back-and-forth between the US and China on slapping tariffs on each other's exports, which hurt stocks and commodities of late. But such concerns appeared to have taken a back seat yesterday.

The Straits Times Index tracked overnight Wall Street gains, adding 46.01 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 3,274.83.

Yesterday's turnover at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had about 2.41 billion shares worth $1.45 billion in total, changing hands.

Gainers greatly outnumbered losers 271 to 131.

The most actively traded stock was Ezion Holdings, which finished $0.008 or 9.9 per cent up at $0.089, with 87.4 million shares changing hands.

A couple of thinly traded stocks also saw high trading numbers, which placed them among the most traded stocks on the day.

Shares in the China-based copper foil producer Kingboard Copper traded at a decade high yesterday. Its share price was $0.015 or 3.3 per cent higher at $0.475 with 43.9 million shares traded.

Asiatic closed $0.001 or 9.1 per cent up at $0.012, with 51.4 million shares traded.

Top Glove, which saw shares slide on Monday, closed flat at $3.4. The stock ended last week trading at $4.1.

The maker of rubber gloves revealed on Monday that there were overstatement of assets and overvaluation to the tune of RM714.9 million (S$240.3 million) in Aspion, a company that it acquired from Adventa Capital in April. Top Glove discovered the irregularities shortly after it took over Aspion.

Property and bank stocks continued their recovery following the property cooling measures announced on Friday.

Among them, homegrown property developer Oxley Holdings shares closed $0.025 or 7.6 per cent up at $0.355 yesterday.

Oxley said on Monday that it sold $1 billion worth of residential units from five project launches in Singapore this year with profit margins from these projects ranging from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

The developer released these figures in response to queries from investors on the impact of property cooling measures.

CapitaLand shares finished $0.05 or 1.7 per cent higher at $3.07, and APAC Realty ended $0.02 or 3.3 per cent up at $0.63.

Meanwhile, shares in the big three banks all closed higher at the end of trading yesterday.

DBS Bank shares finished $0.59 or 2.3 per cent up at $26.3, OCBC Bank $0.25 or 2.2 per cent up at $11.56, and UOB closed $0.48 or 1.8 per cent up at $26.99.

It was a mixed day for telcos, with StarHub continuing to make gains, closing $0.01 or 0.6 per cent higher at $1.75.

Singtel closed flat at $ 3.28, however, M1 closed $0.03 or 1.8 per cent lower at $1.62.

In regional markets, the Nikkei 225, Shanghai Composite, Kospi and Kuala Lumpur Composite closed yesterday in positive territory.

The Hang Seng finished flat but Australia's ASX 200 ended lower, dragged down by lenders.

"While the relief spreads across global equity markets, the disparate performances between US and emerging Asian markets remain a stark difference and perhaps one to watch for convergence, with the US earnings season expected to seep confidence back to the market that could likewise flow through to markets here in Asia," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi in a morning note.

