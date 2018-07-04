STI closes flat in mixed Asian trading

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed relatively flat yesterday amid choppy trading in Asian markets, still plagued by trade storm clouds on the horizon.

The STI ended 0.1 per cent lower or 3.04 points to close at 3,235.90, after reaching an intraday high of 3,239.91.

Turnover was 1.84 billion units worth $1.13 billion. There were 202 falls versus 176 rises.

The STI rebounded in early trading yesterday, helped by a strong US session on Monday.

"The local market has exhibited resilience against headwinds from overseas markets. In the near term, 3,200 and 3,300 remain strong support and resistance levels," noted CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang.

Stocks across Asia remained depressed on trade worries between the US and China, chief among which is a looming July 6 deadline where Washington is set to impose tariffs on about US$34 billion (S$45 billion) worth of Chinese exports to the US.

An afternoon lift in Asian stocks was helped by a positive move in European equities, led by the German market as investors were relieved by a compromise between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her interior minister on immigration, which eased fears of political turmoil, wrote Mr Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at theBank of Singapore.

In the local shipping segment, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.5 Singapore cents to close at 89 Singapore cents with 24.93 million traded, making it one of the most heavily traded counters by volume.

DBS Group Research said in a "buy" note - with a $1.82 target price (see below) - that Yangzijiang is set for a rebound, due to its "healthy order backlog" of US$4.5 billion and a strengthened US dollar .

In the Singapore commodities sector, the worst is over for CNMC Goldmine, according to KGI Securities, with the broker setting a $0.38 target price on a "buy" call. The stock closed 1.85 per cent down yesterday to 26.5 Singapore cents.

Indofood Agri Resources is set to invest in Brazilian sugar processor Vale do Pontal Açucar e Alcool Ltda through its joint venture Companhia Mineira de Açúcar e Álcool Participações in a deal valued at around 75.9 million Brazilian real (S$26.6 million). Indofood Agri closed down 2.27 per cent to 21.5 Singapore cents.

While the possibility of a full-blown trade war appears unlikely, "the harsh rhetoric and punitive measures have reached a point that warrants serious consideration of such eventualities", DBS chief economist Taimur Baig warned in a research note.

If it happens, the trade war will set off a major global chain reaction, and there will be "no respite" for countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan due to their trade openness and exposure to the electronics supply chain, Mr Baig wrote.

"An all-out trade war, which we define to be 15-25 per cent tariff on all products that are traded between China and the US, could shave off a quarter per cent of GDP to both economies' GDP outturn this year, while the damage would be far greater in 2019, with both countries looking at half a per cent or more of GDP downside.

"Considering that China grows at 6-7 per cent and the US at 2-3 per cent, we believe the damage would be greater to the US than on China," he said.

An unexpected commentary by People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang, in which he iterated that China will keep the yuan stable at an equilibrium level, helped soothe frayed nerves and indicated possible assistance by the country's central bank.