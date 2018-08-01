STI closes higher while tech slips

A rout of Singapore tech stocks throughout trading yesterday failed to dampen the rise of the Straits Times Index (STI), with the local bourse reversing an early retreat to end higher.

Yesterday, the STI rose 0.38 per cent, or 12.70 points, to 3,319.85, with its year-to-date performance down 2.44 per cent.

Declines edged out advances 209 to 178, with the bourse seeing turnover of some 1.21 billion shares worth $1.48 billion.

The main talking point of the day was the rout of local tech stocks, suffering the spillover effects of a weak earnings season for US tech shares.

The FTSE ST Technology index was in the red, down 0.5 per cent or 1.23 points. It is down around 8 per cent year-to-date.

At home, tech stocks, among them counters like AEM Holdings, Hi-P International, UMS Holdings and Creative Technology saw their share prices fall, some by more than 16 per cent.

AEM saw the largest percentage slide in its counter, retreating 16.39 per cent to end the day at 99.5 cents a share. The semiconductor equipment maker on Monday announced a 15.6 per cent rise in net profit to $9.5 million for the second fiscal quarter, on the back of a 16.5 per cent higher revenue of $72.7 million from $62.3 million.

Earnings per share for the second quarter were 3.49 cents, up from 3.16 cents for Q2 2017.

Meanwhile, ASTI Holdings fell 3.57 per cent to close at 8.1 cents, and Hi-P, a manufacturing company, slid 6.67 per cent to $1.26 at Monday's close.

Mr William Tng, analyst at CIMB Research, noted earnings for the tech industry had "likely peaked" in FY2017 to 2018.

"Share prices will probably remain weak till end of the year," he said of Singapore tech stocks, adding the long-term outlook remains positive, though short-term gains were unlikely.

The recent volatility in the tech sector can be attributed to investors adjusting growth expectations from factors, namely the impact of lingering political/trade tensions, central banks reducing accommodation and some misses and fresh guidance by the companies, said Mr Johnson Loh, Credit Suisse's South-east Asia research analyst.

"We remain selectively positive in the longer term growth opportunities in technology space. However, given the relatively high expectations, we have recommended investors to adopt a more diversified investment approach, particularly diversifying away from companies exposed to regulatory and policy risks into other attractive areas of digitisation," he said.

"Given the relatively low market depth, technology stocks in Singapore have also shown the tendency to move in tandem during US/global short-term shocks/developments."

CapitaLand's philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, announced the setting up of the CapitaLand Silver Empowerment Fund (CSEF), a $2 million fund aimed at improving the quality of life for the vulnerable elderly in Singapore through deeper social integration, as well as better healthcare and living conditions.

Eldercare has become "a growing concern", said CapitaLand president and group chief executive Lim Ming Yan.

Across Asia, Hong Kong stocks also ended lower, dragged down by tech stocks.

The tech sector ended 3.22 per cent lower, with Hang Seng index stalwart Tencent shedding 3.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's Nikkei ended flat after the Bank of Japan reassured investors that it would keep its super easy monetary policies in place for an extended period, against expectations that it would scale back its stimulus programme.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts