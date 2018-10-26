STI dives at opening

October is living up to its reputation of being the most volatile trading month of the year.

For the second time in three weeks, Asian equities plunged yesterday as investors scrammed for the exit, prompted by a severe rout in US stocks that wiped out Wall Street's entire gains for the year.

For Singapore, it is the second time this month it had opened at least 1 per cent lower following the overnight sell-off in US stocks.

Like its regional peers, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index began the trading day on a dour note as it opened 1.4 per cent lower but managed to pare the losses to end 0.6 per cent or 19.2 points weaker at 3,012.84.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 3 per cent, and has slid over 20 per cent from its January peak. Japan led the wounded with the Nikkei 225 sinking 3.7 per cent.

Australia's ASX 200 retreated 2.8 per cent at a 52-week low while Taiwan's Taiex fell 2.4 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi skidded 2.4 per cent to its lowest since January last year.

China stood out as an outlier with the Shanghai Composite ending the day on a flat note.

The meltdown across Asian markets in the earlier part of the day puzzled most analysts, since many of the fear factors - of which there were many - are known and therefore should not have battered the market to such an extent.

Still, the mood was so tense "you can cut it with a butter knife," said Oanda's Asia Pacific trading head Stephen Innes.

To many, the trigger was Wall Street's plunge. The S&P 500 had fallen 2.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively on overnight trading, erasing all of this year's gains while the Nasdaq slipped 4.4 per cent but remained in positive territory year to date.

Said DBS rates strategist Eugene Leow and FX strategist Philip Wee in a report: "The blame was put on weaker-than-expected new home sales.

"However, this ignores the fact that manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers' Indexes have both beat consensus estimates.

"Appetite for risky assets is simply not as good as it was a month ago."

Said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed: "October has been a terrible month for equity investors so far."

For October so far, the STI has lost 9 per cent while other key Asian gauges have fallen between 9 per cent and 15 per cent, with the hardest hit being Taiwan and South Korea.

As investors ran for cover yesterday, safe haven assets - chiefly the Japanese yen and gold - clicked higher.

Analysts cited weaker economic projections beyond this year, the prolonged trade spat between the world's two giant economies US and China and rising US interest rates as persistent fears weighing on markets.

The looming Italian crisis - this time over the jostling between the European Union and Italy over the latter's budget deficit - and Brexit fears are added concerns.

The Singapore bourse saw some 1.9 billion shares worth $1.2 billion traded with 269 counters down and 132 up.

STI's heavy hitters were awash in red with losses across all three banking stocks.

DBS Bank fell 1.6 per cent to $23.71, United Overseas Bank slipped 0.3 per cent to $24.95 and OCBC Bank sank 0.4 per cent to $10.60.

M1 retreated one cent or 0.5 per cent to $2.09.

The telco posted a 5.5 per cent drop in quarterly net profit to $34.5 million on the back of a 10 per cent jump in operating revenue to $274.6 million.

Mr Ernest Lim, an avid investor and remisier, expects the STI to find "good support" based on technicals at 2,950-3,000.

