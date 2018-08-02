STI edges up, with banks gaining

Stocks on the local exchange ended marginally up on yesterday's closing bell, after a session that saw the local bourse dip in early trade before rising above water.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) inched up 0.27 per cent, or 9.10 points, to close at 3,328.95.

The top active stocks during the session were DBS Group Holdings, which gained 0.71 per cent, and Singtel, which gained 0.31 per cent. Electronics manufacturer Venture advanced 6.84 per cent and OCBC Bank gained 0.26 per cent.

CapitaLand, meanwhile, shed 1.24 per cent to end at $3.19.

All three local banks ended higher, ahead of their results reporting later this week. DBS is reporting this morning, and United Overseas Bank, tomorrow.

UOB advanced at the end of trading yesterday by 0.89 per cent to close at $27.26.

"If we look at their (the banks') recent share price performance, they have recovered somewhat from the early July lows, and hence we could be seeing some buying ahead of their results," said Mr Liu Jinshu, director of NRA Capital in Singapore.

Still on banking, Asean loan issuance rose 15 per cent in the year to date, compared with the same period last year, as the number of transactions declined, data from Bloomberg showed.

OCBC was the biggest mandated lead arranger, taking some 10.6 per cent of the market, followed by DBS Group with 9.3 per cent, and United Overseas Bank at 8.7 per cent.

News also broke yesterday that the nation's financial sector will undergo the International Monetary Fund's Financial Sector Assessment Programme (FSAP) this year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

The FSAP - Singapore's third - is a stress test which assesses the resilience of the financial sector, the quality of MAS's regulatory framework and supervision, and the capacity of the authorities to manage and resolve financial crises.

Meanwhile, Great Eastern revealed its second fiscal quarter results, which showed it posted a net profit of $237.6 million for Q2, up 3 per cent from $231.6 million a year ago.

The insurance arm of OCBC Bank declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of 10 Singapore cents per ordinary share. Its shares ticked upwards by 0.25 per cent, or 7 cents, to close at $27.70.

The stock has been inching upwards since July 30, touching $27.50, a level last seen in late December last year.

In transport, Bloomberg noted that ComfortDelGro, which owns Singapore's largest taxi fleet, may see some movement in its stock after the Land Transport Authority granted a full-fledged, 10-year taxi service operator licence to HDT Singapore Taxi.

ComfortDelGro is Singapore's best-performing stock with a rise of over 19 per cent this year.

The counter was trading 0.85 per cent up - or 2 cents - to $2.37, well above a low of $1.98 it touched in late February.

In regional bourses, the Hang Seng ended lower, pulled down by property developers as the Chinese government doubled down on home price increases, topped off with weak data and an escalating trade war, while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei gained, as did Taiwan's Taiex, boosted by rising tech shares on Apple's robust iPhone X sales.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts