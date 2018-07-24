STI ends flat on currency war fears

Share prices in the Singapore bourse ended flat yesterday, as Asian equities eased after choppy trading during the day amid fears of an impending currency war.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 4.12 points, or 0.1 per cent to finish at 3,293.71.

Turnover came in at 1.66 billion shares worth $956.6 million, versus a total of 1.39 billion shares worth $1.01 billion last Friday.

The field was evenly matched, with losers outnumbering gainers 200 to 191.

Main laggards included the three local banks - DBS lost 1 per cent or 26 cents to $26, OCBC 0.8 per cent or nine cents to $11.22, and UOB 0.7 per cent or 18 cents to $26.25.

Sembcorp Marine shares sank 6.6 per cent or 13 cents to $1.83 following lower-than-expected Q2 results released on Friday, which saw the group post a net loss of $55.6 million.

Despite analysts being optimistic about Keppel Corporation, the counter lost 1.13 per cent or eight cents to close at $7.01.

DBS analyst Ho Pei Hwa noted that Keppel's earnings for the first half of the year were boosted by property en bloc sales and the Nassim Woods revaluation gain.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 10 cents for H1 2018, which is higher than the eight cents per share a year ago.

In addition, a special dividend of five cents per share has also been declared as part of Keppel's 50th anniversary.

This lifts the bank's full-year projection to 27 cents, translating to a 3.9 per cent yield, Ms Ho said in a research report.

Meanwhile, shares in Venture Corp rose almost 12 per cent, or $1.95 to close at $18.25 yesterday.

This prompted a query by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about unusual price movements in its shares.

This is the second query sent by SGX RegCo in the past four months. The electronics manufacturer responded that it is not aware of any information not previously announced which might explain the share movements.

Shares in Singtel also added 0.6 per cent or two cents to end at $3.33 apiece. This came after the telco and Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson unveiled plans for a 5G pilot network in Singapore's science district of one-north, to test drone and autonomous vehicle services. According to Singtel group chief technology officer Mark Chong, the network will be launched by the fourth quarter this year.

Separately, CapitaLand Mall Trust shrugged off analyst reports from OCBC and CGS-CIMB that downgraded the counter to "hold", citing macroeconomic uncertainties. Units in the trust added 1.4 per cent to close at $2.19 per unit.

Tokyo stocks fell yesterday for a third straight trading day as the yen firmed against the greenback after US President Donald Trump accused the European Union and China of manipulating their currencies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 1.33 per cent or 300.89 points to close at 22,396.99. The plunge in Japanese stocks came amid speculation that the Bank of Japan is holding discussions on making changes to its interest rate targets and stock-buying techniques.

"Likewise for the rest of the Asian region, fears of an escalation to a currency war enraptured markets despite US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's attempt to pacify the markets," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

Korea's Kospi was down 19.88 points or 0.87 per cent at 2,269.31, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.93 per cent or 58.29 points to 6,227.56 at the close of trade.

Chinese stocks bucked the trend, with the Hang Seng rising 0.1 per cent to 28,256.12 points, and the benchmark Shanghai Composite advancing 1.07 per cent or 30.27 points to 2,859.54.