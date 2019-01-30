STI falls on disappointing data

Caution appears to be the watchword as disappointing corporate earnings and revived US-China trade tensions threw Singapore stocks into a funk yesterday.

In line with most markets in Asia, the benchmark Straits Times Index opened in the red and remained depressed throughout the day. It shed 0.37 per cent or 11.81 points to 3,187.69 at the closing bell.

Losers outnumbered gainers 241 to 135 after 1.72 billion shares worth $1.15 billion changed hands. Financials, the bourse's heavyweights, contributed to losses.

United Overseas bank shed 1.16 per cent to $25.53 while OCBC Bank declined 1.04 per cent to $11.40. Great Eastern slipped 1.05 per cent to $26.42.

Most local technology stocks, hit by lacklustre earnings from US counterparts, also headed lower.

Intel test-handling machine supplier AEM Holdings lost 0.55 per cent to 90.5 cents.

Creative Technology, buoyed earlier in January by the hype over the Las Vegas launch of its Super X-Fi headphones, gave up gains too.

The counter declined 0.92 per cent to $5.38.

Meanwhile, Venture Corp slipped as much as 1.3 per cent during the day, but regained its footing later on.

It ended trading up 0.25 per cent at $15.93 yesterday.

Earlier this month, Maybank Kim Eng had proclaimed Venture the safest bet amid volatility in the tech sector.

Analyst Lai Gene Lih said fundamentals remain intact for Venture, with the company being a potential beneficiary of the US-China trade war, considering its sizeable production out of Singapore and Malaysia.

Elsewhere, Caterpillar and Nvidia issued bleak earnings guidance on Monday.

Both companies blamed deteriorating demand from China as the main reason behind earnings downgrades.

BELLWETHER

Caterpillar, considered by market watchers to be a bellwether for global trade given its exposure to overseas markets, cited lower demand in China for its decline in sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

The construction equipment manufacturer's earnings per share largely underwhelmed consensus forecast, while its 2019 profit forecast also came below market estimates.

Likewise, chipmaker Nvidia said "deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, particularly in China", impacted demand for its graphics processing units.

The company slashed its Q4 revenue guidance down from US$2.7 billion (S$3.65 billion) to US$2.2 billion.

"When you see the big cyclical companies missing earnings or missing forecasts, it worries the market because it confirms what they have already been hearing from the macro side," said Mr Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.

"Everyone knows the world is decelerating, they are just waiting to see if the corporate earnings confirm that."

Mr Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore, said he is also seeing downgrades to consensus earnings growth expectations pick up speed across major regions, as trade uncertainties and tighter financial conditions continue to drag on economic growth.

He cautioned that investors need to be on "high alert" for fluid conditions ahead, as "fundamentals are becoming more transitory as we enter the late stages of the economic cycle".

Bank of Singapore has an overweight position in cash. Mr Lee also said their key priorities are diversifying portfolio risk and managing downside.

Finally, investors will also see a resurgence of geopolitical uncertainties this week.

Adding to headwinds are the British Parliament voting on amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union and the EU Parliament debate on Brexit.