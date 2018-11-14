STI falls for third straight session

Asian markets pared losses at yesterday's closing bell, after tracking a frantic sell-off precipitated by signs that Apple's iPhone may be seeing softer demand.

Apple's share price tumbled on Monday after optical equipment-maker Lumentum Holdings said one of its "largest" clients, which market watchers widely considered to be Apple, had cut orders for "laser diodes for 3D sensing".

"Despite the sustained climb in Apple's handset's average selling price, as seen via their Q4 reporting, the latest suggestion of reduced orders via Apple's supplier reignited worries of growth," said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

"The hit on the wider ecosystem, ignoring any other plausible business justifications, certainly reflects the delicate sentiment within the market."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 2.8 per cent on the resulting weaker sentiment, pressuring Asian markets.

However, stocks levelled out as news broke that China's Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had resumed discussions aimed at easing trade tensions, possibly leading to a ceasefire in the trade war.

Chinese stocks cautiously took in the tepidly good news, closing higher for a second straight session.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.93 per cent, while the blue-chip CSI300 added 1.01 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was a sea of red initially but rebounded to close 0.62 per cent higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged more than 2 per cent, hurt by investors' fears over the US tech sector.

Up north, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index closed 0.51 per cent down.

"While regional equity markets are bouncing off the session lows, the toxic mix of negative inputs will continue to weigh on sentiment," said Mr Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at Oanda, in a note.

"With global equities continuing to trend lower, it paints a much less compelling picture for those looking to bargain hunt and pick up some arguably undervalued pockets in the Asia equity basket," he added.

At home, the key Straits Times Index (STI) sank for a third consecutive session, dragged lower by financials.

It ended the day lower by 0.5 per cent, or 14.55 points, to 3,053.6.

The index pared its 1.2 per cent loss in early trading.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 221 to 159 amid heavy turnover of 2.08 billion shares worth some $1.05 billion in all.

The most actively traded counter for the day was ThaiBev with 53.69 million shares traded, ending 3.08 per cent, or two cents, higher to 67 cents.

The three local banks finished in the red, with OCBC Bank shedding 1.32 per cent, or 15 cents, to $11.22.

United Overseas Bank ended at $24.20, down 1.18 per cent or 29 cents, while DBS Bank eased 0.85 per cent, or 20 cents, to $23.32 at the closing bell.

DBS Group yesterday named Ms Tan Su Shan as head of its institutional banking division, taking over from Feb 1 next year from the retiring Jeanette Wong.

In the commodities sector, Golden Agri-Resources finished flat at 24.5 cents.

The palm oil company said in a media briefing that crude palm oil prices could be bottoming out soon but may face downward pressure due to seasonal increases in production.

The company posted a net loss of US$53.92 million (S$74.5 million) for the third quarter, reversing from its net profit of US$43.68 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, logistics specialist Chasen Holdings rose 4.23 per cent, or 0.3 cent, to 7.4 cents after posting a 38 per cent rise in Q2 earnings to $1.3 million.