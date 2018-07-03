STI falls as trade war looms

Asian stock markets swam in a sea of red yesterday as investors fretted over gathering economic and political storm clouds across the world.

In Singapore, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) closed lower by 29.76 points or 0.9 per cent to 3,238.94.

Real estate service group PropNex made its trading debut on the main board of the Singapore Exchange at 68.5 cents apiece, with the price a 5.38 per cent premium over the homegrown group's initial public offering price (IPO) price of 65 cents. The counter advanced 10 per cent to close at 71.5 cents on its debut.

With a market capitalisation of some $240 million, PropNex's listing will boost SGX's real estate cluster to 110 listings with combined market capitalisation of about $179 billion, the bourse wrote in a media release.

"PropNex has made a commendable debut on SGX today, despite weakness in the broader market. Strong demand from institutional investors and funds for the IPO are contributing factors towards the positive trading sentiments in the share," noted insight provider Royston Foo on Smartkarma.

He highlighted that the selling off in Apac Realty shares could be signs of investors re-allocating their funds from Apac Realty to PropNex.

Apac Realty, Singapore's second largest real estate agency, yesterday saw its share price retreat 5.42 per cent to close at 78.5 cents, with some 2.84 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released yesterday showed that private home prices rose 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, which kept pace with the 3.9 per cent increase in the first quarter.

The quarter-on-quarter increase in the second quarter was led by a 3.8 per cent rise in the prices of landed homes, followed by a 3.3 per cent increase for non-landed homes, URA data showed.

Head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie Christine Sun said that as the URA estimate was only up to mid-June, the final figure may be higher and closer to the Q1 number as prices are still on an upward trend.

"With many new launches in the pipeline, we expect private home prices to continue to trend upwards for all market segments for the next quarter, especially since many projects may be launching at new benchmark prices owing to the higher land costs," she said.

The near-term outlook of the real estate sector is set to remain promising, RHB Research analyst Vijay Natarajan said in a research note.

"The Government's plan to maintain steady land supply under the GLS (Government Land Sales) programme indicates a balanced approach in meeting demand, and supports ongoing recovery in the residential market," Mr Natarajan wrote.

High up on the list of global worries is the July 6 deadline when the world's two largest economies are set to take turns lobbing tariffs at each other.

The US is set to impose tariffs on some US$34 billion (S$47 billion) worth of Chinese goods despite heated opposition from US business communities.

The Chinese government is expected to return fire on the same day, responding with a 25 per cent tariff on soya beans in addition to hikes on pork duties.

In the first trading day in July, Chinese stocks were battered by worries over the looming possibility of an escalating trade war with the US.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 retreated more than 2 per cent, in line with tumbling Chinese stocks.

A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan showed that confidence among major manufacturers had slipped for the second quarter in a row.

For the second half of the year, market sentiment remains fragile against the backdrop of a slower pace of growth in Asia amid rising trade uncertainties, said CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang.