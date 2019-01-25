STI gains for the first time this week

Singapore stocks ended in the black for the first time this week yesterday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) closing 19.62 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 3,190.73.

The index put up a strong performance, tracking overnight gains in US markets on strong earnings performances.

There was precious little else for traders to go on, with silence on the US-China trade war and US government shutdown fronts. Democrats and US President Donald Trump remained at loggerheads over the latter's funding demands for a border wall, ahead of a planned Senate vote on competing proposals to end the shutdown.

However, Mr Trump has conceded in his stand-off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over the timing of his State of the Union address, and agreed to postpone it till after the shutdown is ended.

Turnover on the Singapore bourse was 1.45 billion securities worth $1.02 billion, which worked out to a unit price of 70 cents. Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 198 securities up to 184 down.

Jardine Matheson Holdings surprised investors in early trading with an 83 per cent plunge that wiped out US$41 billion ($56 billion) in share value.

About 167,500 shares were traded in pre-market trading at US$10.99, compared with Wednesday's close of US$66.47.

According to Bloomberg data, the trading volume was almost 60 times the 20-day trading average for that time of day.

The Singapore Exchange told The Business Times the orders were not due to fat-finger errors or any malfunctioning systems on the part of the participants, and the exchange would not be cancelling the trades.

The shares quickly recovered and traded higher to close at US$66.82, up 35 US cents or 0.53 per cent on the day.

Genting Singapore topped active counters with 54.5 million shares traded. The casino operator lost three cents or 2.75 per cent to close at $1.06, and was one of only three STI constituents that ended in the red.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust was another actively traded counter, rising two Singapore cents or 1.09 per cent on volume of 13.7 million to close at $1.85. The trust on Thursday reported higher distribution per unit (DPU) for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, on the back of higher net property income from a beefed up portfolio, as well as dividends.

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) gained five cents or 2.91 per cent to $1.77 after 8.2 million units changed hands.

On Wednesday evening, it posted a 1.3 per cent rise in DPU for its fiscal third quarter on higher net property income.

OCBC Investment Research yesterday downgraded MCT to "hold" on limited upside potential, noting its share price has appreciated 5.5 per cent since the bank initiated coverage in November with a "buy" call.

Meanwhile, DBS Group Research retains its "buy" call on the trust.

"MCT's detractors believe that MCT is due for a de-rating given the threat of e-commerce that can affect earnings at its key asset VivoCity," analysts Mervin Song and Derek Tan said.

"However, this ignores management's ability to undertake asset enhancement initiatives to partially future-proof the mall against other competing malls and the online space."

Sino Grandness Food retreated 3.1 cents or 30.1 per cent to 7.2 cents with 8.08 million shares traded. The canned goods producer said on Wednesday it had been served another letter of demand over a sum of US$22 million. The lender, Soleado Holdings, wants payment two weeks from now.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts