STI lags behind Asian stocks

Singapore stocks ended flat yesterday, trailing behind Asian equities that advanced with China leading the charge, as the Chinese government moved towards policies that bolster its domestic growth.

The key Straits Times Index (STI) shaved off just 1.06 points to close at 3,292.65.

Gainers outnumbered losers 219 to 169, with about 1.63 billion shares worth $1.1 billion changing hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Allied Technologies, which ended flat at four cents, with 250.9 million shares traded.

Winners included DBS Bank, which added 0.6 per cent or 16 cents to $26.16, and OCBC Bank, which rose 0.7 per cent or eight cents to $11.30. Meanwhile, United Overseas Bank lost 0.2 per cent or six cents to close at $26.19.

One of the biggest gainers was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YZJ), which rose 6.9 per cent or six cents to 92.5 cents.

DBS analyst Ho Pei Hwa noted that Asian markets were buoyed by China's State Council statement on Monday that said it would engage in a more "vigorous" fiscal policy as the economy cools.

"While YZJ is not exactly a Chinese domestic consumption or infrastructure play, it is perceived to be a China proxy on the SGX," Ms Ho said.

She noted it was interesting to see that YZJ peer, Cosco Shipping International (Singapore), traded up yesterday as well. The counter gained 11.1 per cent, or four cents to close at 40 cents.

Similarly, head of equity research at CGS-CIMB, Lim Siew Khee, noted that YZJ is largely in line with the China market. She added that a positive note among Asian shares will be reflected in YZJ, which is largely seen as a proxy to the Chinese market. With the Chinese yuan depreciated, this fundamentally reduces cost and improves margins, she said.

Shipbuilder Vard Holdings halted trading in its shares in the afternoon, ahead of its extraordinary general meeting where shareholders voted on whether to pursue a voluntary delisting of the company. Fincantieri Oil & Gas, which is proposing to take the company private, has acquired another 142,500 of Vard's shares at 25 cents apiece on Monday. The counter last traded at 25.5 cents that day.

Separately, Venture Corp lost 4.5 per cent, or 83 cents to close at $17.42 yesterday, after surging 12 per cent the day before.

Said UOB Kay Hian analyst Foo Zhiwei: "Yesterday's upward movement was largely due to short covering that got overtaken by trading momentum as brokerages like CIMB and CLSA pushed the stock."

He said investors may struggle with the direction of Venture's earnings outlook for 2018/19 as its first-quarter results came in below consensus.

Describing the Singapore market as laggy and lazy yesterday, CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said it was strange the STI was not following the positive momentum in line with the rest of Asia. She noted that trade concerns might have been one of the reasons for the lag, and that local investors might be more conservative, preferring instead to be on the sidelines, as they await corporate earnings out over this week and the next.

Elsewhere in Asia, China outperformed regional markets, with its stocks jumping to hit a one-month high. This came on the back of a 502 billion yuan (S$100 billion) injection by China's central bank to its financial institutions, and a signal from the government that it would shift to a looser fiscal policy to cushion it from a worsening trade row with the US.

The Shanghai Composite closed 1.61 per cent higher or 46.02 points at 2,905.56. The Hang Seng climbed 1.44 per cent or 406.45 points to 28,662.57.

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Beijing's stimulus measures, with the Nikkei 225 advancing 0.51 per cent or 113.49 points to end at 22,510.48. South Korea's Kospi was up 10.89 points or 0.48 per cent at 2,280.2.

Australia shares also rose on the back of firmer commodity prices. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 per cent or 38.2 points to 6,265.8 at the close of trade.

