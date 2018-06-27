STI rebounds but trade fears remain

Stock markets in Asia languished as trade angst continued to weigh on global markets.

With no end in sight for the escalating trade war, investors sent China into bear market territory. China's yuan had slumped to a near six-month low against the dollar, while 0.5-0.8 per cent fall on big share markets left them down 20 per cent from their January peaks, a threshold that defines a bear market, according to Reuters.

"Trade tensions continue to snowball and the synchronised weakness in global equity markets sets Asian markets for another weak start on Tuesday," said Ms Pan Jingyi, market strategist at IG.

Following the US stock market tumble on Monday, US stock index futures, including the Dow futures, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, were all in red territory at 6.30pm Singapore.

The latest sell-off in global equities followed reports that the US was drafting curbs to block firms with at least 25 per cent Chinese ownership from buying US tech companies.

Conflicting signals from the Trump administration added fuel to the fire, with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying the proposed restrictions would not just be confined to China.

Mr Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at OANDA, warned that there remained "a considerable degree of scepticism as investors are still no less confident if this is a case of diplomatic doublespeak or a meaningful denial".

At the end of the day, the rhetoric raises questions about what will happen when ministers from Mexico, Canada and the US meet sometime in July to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

Regionally, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai closed lower yesterday, while Singapore and Japan posted modest gains.

After opening at 3,245.79, the Straits Times Index (STI) inched higher to close at 3,280.87, up 20.03 points or 0.61 per cent from Monday's close.

In its Asia strategy report, DBS Group Research warned of a volatile third quarter. Its regional equity strategist, Ms Joanne Goh, said the recent correction presented bargain-hunting opportunities on technical rebound, but the upside may be limited and market indices were unlikely to return to the peak seen in January.

"Picture for second-half doesn't look pretty as global liquidity could tighten further to dampen risk appetite," Ms Goh said. "More upside risks for the US dollar and US bond yields to weigh on Asia equities in the second half of 2018."

She recommended an overweight in HK/China and Singapore, which are relatively safe-haven plays.

"Despite fears of the trade war escalating, we believe China/HK are relatively safe from further sell-off as most companies derive their earnings from the domestic economy and its valuation has fallen below average for the first time in the past five years."

Singapore equities are attractively valued at 13 times their forward price to earnings multiple and 1.2 times their price to book multiple post the recent sell-off. Compared to its history, it is currently trading at below its 10-year average, which provides room for re-rating to take place, Ms Goh said.

After the market closed, Singapore Exchange (SGX) said it has given the go-ahead for companies with dual class share structures to list in Singapore. SGX closed up three Singapore cents at $7.13.

