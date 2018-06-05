STI sees largest gain since April 19

Recovering lost ground from last week, the Straits Times Index (STI) yesterday rose 39.97 points, or 1.17 per cent, to finish at 3,467.48.

This was the largest increase it had seen since April 19 this year. About 1.4 billion shares worth $900.8 million were traded, with gainers outpacing losers 240 to 179.

The three local banks each registered an increase of close to 2 per cent, on market expectations of the US Federal Reserve hiking rates by 25 basis points to 2 per cent this month.

Consensus expects a total of three rate hikes this year on the back of the latest euro zone uncertainty, trade war concerns and the fact that the Fed is becoming increasingly tolerant of an inflation overshoot.

On the local bourse, shares of Creative Technology surged 67 cents or 11.2 per cent to $6.66, following news of the digital entertainment product company's showcasing of its new game-changing Super X-Fi technology to hundreds of live-streaming broadcasters and influencers in Taiwan at Computex 2018, as a precursor to the hardware launch in Q3 2018.

Market watchers also attributed the price surge to the company's triumph over Huawei International last week following a long-drawn legal tussle.

The win accompanies fresh legal damages of $2.3 million Creative expects to book as income for this quarter, on top of the roughly $36 million Huawei had last year been ordered to pay Creative and its subsidiary QMax Communications.

Another stock that rose significantly yesterday was Delong Holdings, after London-based steel firm Evraz Group last Friday announced it was disposing of its approximately 15 per cent stake in the steel producer to Best Decade Holdings for US$91.7 million (S$122 million), or about $7.42 a share, a huge premium over the counter's trading price.

Delong finished $1.09 or 24.7 per cent higher at $5.50.

Meanwhile, City Developments also rose 11 cents or 1 per cent to $11.36 after a Bloomberg Intelligence report said the property developer has become a "weighty rival" in Singapore's increasingly competitive land market, as local and foreign developers bid up prices in a push to capitalise on the city's residential housing recovery.

Amid a flight to safety, with the US 10-year Treasury yield trend ranging between 2.7 per cent and 2.95 per cent in the short term, DBS Group Research believes this should lend some support to yield stocks.

"With interest rates still looking to trend higher till end-2019, yield stocks with net cash or zero debt are UMS, Apac Realty, Hong Leong Finance, Yangzijiang and SIA Engineering," it said in its report.

It said STI's May decline was in line with its view that the two-month period from May to June should be net-negative in a World Cup year.

"Expect trading activity to quieten further this month with the June school holidays and mid-month World Cup tournament, (with the index) picking up again in early July," it said, adding that it does not see much downside for the STI following May's tumble. The support for the index could be around 3,415 or slightly lower.

In another report, UOB Kay Hian estimated the STI will finish the year at 3,720, about 8 per cent higher than current levels.

The STI is up 0.7 per cent year-to-date after a series of rises and falls.

The brokerage also sees earnings growth of 10.2 per cent this year, mostly driven by banks, with growth broadening out to developers, plantation companies, aviation-related firms and shipyards in 2019.

