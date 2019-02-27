STI slides on slow output, trade worries

Regional markets closed lower yesterday after investor enthusiasm over seeming progress on US-China trade talks diminished and turned into uncertainty once again.

Shares in Singapore slid, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.33 per cent or 10.69 points to 3,261.66. Losers outnumbered gainers 215 to 185, with 1.33 billion securities worth $1.09 billion traded.

US President Donald Trump initially raised hopes of signing a new trade deal with China but later deflated them by saying a deal "might not happen at all".

Voicing uncertainty over the situation, IG strategist Pan Jingyi said: "As it is, we continue to view the trade matter through an opaque screen and make assumptions from the shadows of President Donald Trump."

The local bourse also had salt thrown onto its wound, after industrial production shrank to its lowest in 21/2 years in January, weighed by declines in electronics and precision engineering.

Ms Pan said the Straits Times Index could see its painful consolidation continue.

On Tuesday, industrial stocks were among the top losers, with ST Engineering dropping 1.05 per cent or $0.04 to $3.75. Sembcorp Industries closed at $2.64, down 0.38 per cent or $0.01.

Financials also saw losses, with all three local banks closing in the red.

OCBC Bank led the losses, closing down 1.15 per cent or $0.13 to $11.20. United Overseas Bank lost 0.35 per cent or $0.09 to $25.30 while DBS Group dipped 0.04 per cent or $0.01 to $25.17.

But Mr Leng Seng Choon, analyst at RHB Research Institute, remains overweight on the local banking sector as he expects room for net interest margin expansion this year.

He added: "Over the longer term, we expect more cost efficiencies from digitisation efforts. All these will contribute to return-on-equity expansion. Dividend yields are also attractive. We have 'buy' recommendations on both UOB and DBS."

Among the most heavily traded by volume were technology-linked counters, which coincidentally closed upwards.

Shares of AEM Holdings closed at $1.10, up 4.76 per cent or $0.05 on 32.73 million shares. Likewise, Procurri's counter gained 4.92 per cent or $0.015 to $0.32. Creative Technology put on 1.88 per cent or $0.09 to $4.89.

Hi-P International was the standout performer, jumping 8.07 per cent or $0.10 to finish at $1.34 with 25.74 million shares traded.

In fact, its shares surged as much as 13.71 per cent yesterday, following brokers' reports signalling confidence in the stock amid the US-China trade war.

Maybank Kim Eng upgraded Hi-P International from "sell" to "hold", after the firm posted stronger-than-expected Q4 2018 results. DBS maintained "hold" on the stock while raising the target price by 7 per cent to $1.12 from $0.80 previously.

But PhillipCapital trader Marcus Toh thought the overall rise in technology stocks was also a result of traders chasing profits, led by Venture Corp's gains the day before.

On Monday, Venture's shares rose as much as 13.6 per cent to $18.31. Thereafter, the counter closed at $18.09 yesterday, down 0.05 per cent - Mr Toh attributed this to profit-taking by traders.

Venture had posted full-year results last week that were in line with lowered street expectations, although core profit for the fourth quarter was lower year on year. The street had also cheered Venture's margin expansion and higher dividends.

DBS analyst Carmen Tay wrote: "Net margin is a critical factor driving share price, which is currently well supported by changing business mix. According to our critical factor analysis, Venture's net margins have a direct correlation with its share price."