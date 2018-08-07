STI up, trading mixed in Asian market

Asian markets traded mixed yesterday despite starting the early session with gains after US economic data last Friday showed the pace of hiring stayed strong over the past three months.

This came despite a slowdown in jobs creation last month.

Gains were eventually pared as concerns surrounding the China-US trade tensions continue to fester.

Last Friday, China proposed retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82 billion) worth of US goods ranging from liquefied natural gas (LNG) to aircraft.

It also made efforts to cushion the yuan after it closed in on a rate of seven yuan (S$1.40) for each US dollar.

In a report on the escalating trade tensions between the US and China, Mr Hussein Sayed, the chief market strategist at FXTM, said: "A large portion of the tariffs will be paid by US consumers and I also expect consumer price index figures to begin reflecting these higher prices, especially if Trump's administration imposes additional tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods."

"Rising inflation leads to higher US interest rates, translating into higher cost of borrowing and debt servicing," he added.

In regional markets, the Nikkei 225, Kospi and Shanghai Composite ended lower yesterday.

Of the lot, the Shanghai bourse bore the brunt from negative sentiment surrounding trade tensions between the US and China, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3 per cent.

However, the Hang Seng and ASX 200 ended in positive territory while the Kuala Lumpur Composite closed flat.

Fairing better than many regional peers, the benchmark Straits Times Index gained 19.61 points or 0.6 per cent to 3,285.34. The index fell by as much as 13.37 points in early trading.

Turnover stood at about 1.87 billion shares, $1.18 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of 63 cents per share. Losers outpaced gainers at 196 to 179.

The STI's biggest loser on the day - gaming stalwart Genting Singapore - was the most hotly traded stock.

It fell 10 cents or 8.1 per cent to close at $1.13 with a turnover of 81.4 million shares.

The biggest gainer on the day was electronics manufacturing services company Venture Corp which gained $1.75 or 10.4 per cent to close at $18.60 with 4.7 million shares changing hands.

Last Friday, the mainboard-listed company posted a 40.2 per cent increase in net profit to $97.9 million and announced a surprise interim dividend of 20 cents a share, payable on Sept 19.

Brokerages were divided on the company, with RHB and OCBC Investment Research bullish while analysts at CGS-CIMB and UOB Kay Hian were cautious.

UOB analyst Foo Zhi Wei noted that Venture has not addressed some key issues, such as flagging electronic cigarette production, a slowdown in the production outlook and why Venture feels that net margins of 10 per cent, which are aided by research and development efforts, are sustainable.

Shares in the big three banks also made gains yesterday, with each among the top gainers on the Singapore bourse.

OCBC Bank, which released its Q2 earnings yesterday morning, ended 23 cents or 2 per cent up at $11.58. It beat forecasts, with net profit climbing 16 per cent to $1.21 billion, surpassing a $1.12 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of four analysts.

UOB, which last Friday posted a 28 per cent increase in net profit to $1.08 billion for Q2, finished 54 cents or 2 per cent higher at $27.13. DBS shares closed 27 cents or 1 per cent up at $26.40.