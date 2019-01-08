Stocks start week on a high

It was blue skies for the Singapore market as stocks started the week sprightly, energised by upbeat US wage data and dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve over the weekend.

Local stocks also climbed ahead of trade negotiations between US and Chinese officials yesterday, as investors hope the two countries strike a deal amid the current 90-day tariff truce between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Reports said a working team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will go to China to have "positive and constructive discussions".

More senior-level discussions are expected later this month, with the South China Morning Post reporting that Mr Trump may hold talks with Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mr Stephen Innes, head of Apac trading at Oanda, commented that risk sentiment is now on a "more stable footing than when we opened 2019", thanks to a confluence of "market-friendly developments".

He also cited the People's Bank of China's reserve requirement ratio cut and China and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments, which raised hopes that the US central bank will pause interest rate increases until at least mid-2019, as positive factors.

The Straits Times Index jumped 1.42 per cent or 43.57 points to 3,102.8. Advancers outpaced decliners 276 to 136, with about 1.39 billion shares worth $984.1 million changing hands.

Stocks across most sectors in Singapore advanced, with gains underpinned by financials and industrials.

Among financials, local lender United Overseas Bank charged ahead 2.34 per cent to $24.95, while DBS Bank followed closely at its heels, putting on almost 2 per cent to $23.75. OCBC Bank added 1.79 per cent to $11.37.

An exception was Great Eastern, which lost 0.89 per cent to $24.51. The counter has declined since the insurer announced last month it was acquiring PT QBE General Insurance Indonesia for US$28 million (S$38 million).

Industrial stocks showed their heft too. Sembcorp Industries traded 2.72 per cent higher at $2.64, while Keppel Corp posted gains of 2.52 per cent at $6.09. ST Engineering's stock changed hands at $3.51, up 1.15 per cent.

But technology stocks may be the ones to watch, as many issues that could implicate prices - from intellectual properties and tariffs to market sentiment - are tied to the US-China trade talks, said IG analyst Pan Jingyi.

Most technology and semiconductor stocks pointed up.

Hi-P International, a Singapore-based firm that makes plastic and metal parts for Apple, saw its shares shoot up 12.21 per cent to 96.5 cents. Intel test handling machine supplier AEM Holdings advanced 5.39 per cent to 88 cents.

But the standout was Chuan Hup Holdings subsidiary PCI, which saw its share prices surge some 15 per cent to $1.30. This also comes as Platinum Equity Advisors has offered to acquire all of PCI's shares by way of a scheme of arrangement. The US private equity firm is offering $1.33 in cash for each share.

Broader Asian markets also gained on Monday on the back of the pickup in investor sentiment. Of note, Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.44 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 went up 1.14 per cent.

