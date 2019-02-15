Stronger China data boosts local bourse

Singapore stocks yesterday extended gains from the previous day on better China trade data and greater hopes that the US-China trade deadline could be postponed.

Official data released yesterday showed Chinese exports outpaced forecasts to rise 9.1 per cent year on year last month, after having fallen in December.

Although imports continued to fall from the previous month, they declined just 1.5 per cent from a year ago; the Bloomberg News forecast was for a 10.2 per cent decline.

Analysts remained cautious about the news, noting that the Chinese New Year holiday affects business activity at the start of the year and makes it hard to compare trends in the data.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension to the deadline for the US to impose higher tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 8.39 points or 0.26 per cent to 3,253.16.

Turnover on the bourse was 1.17 billion securities worth $1.01 billion, which worked out to a unit price of $0.86.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched with 194 securities up and 191 down.

Active trading was led by the usually thinly traded Advance SCT, which closed flat at 0.1 cent after about 110.8 million shares changed hands.

Other heavily traded counters included Rex International, Ezion Holdings and Genting Singapore.

Singtel shares held firm to $3.03 on volume of 19.3 million after posting a 14.2 per cent decline in Q3 net profit before the market opened. DBS Equity Research and Citi Research maintained "buy" calls on the stock in their reports yesterday afternoon; RHB Research remained neutral.

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal noted that Singtel's underlying profit of $680 million was broadly in line with DBS' estimate of $705 million.

He recommended that investors accumulate Singtel "on any weakness" as the telco is trading at a 32 per cent holding company discount versus 12 per cent historically, due to issues related to Bharti Airtel.

However, Mr Mittal pointed out that the Indian carrier's earnings are likely to turn positive in FY21. He added: "Based on Bharti's share price, Singtel's stake in Bharti is worth $9.3 billion, about 18 per cent of Singtel's cap."

Valuetronics, which reported a 2.6 per cent rise in Q3 profit on Tuesday, saw its shares retreat 3 cents or 4.05 per cent to $0.71 on volume of 17.1 million.

RHB Research yesterday downgraded the electronics manufacturing services company to "neutral" from "buy", citing pressures in its smart lighting segment, which could impact revenue by 7 per cent to 10 per cent.

Despite widespread negativity in markets as investors fear an imminent recession, market watchers find that too much risk is being priced in, resulting in significant undervaluation in many markets.

UBS Wealth Management's regional chief investment officer Kelvin Tay stressed that there is a difference between economic and financial recessions, and advised investors not to be overly pessimistic.

Mr Edward Lim, chief investment officer at independent wealth manager Covenant Capital, said that last year was an overreaction. He noted that valuations in equity markets were below their 30-year price-to-earnings averages at the bottom of the bear market in December, and Japan, China and emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the slump.