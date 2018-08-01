Supply of retail space bigger threat to Reits than online shopping

A heightened supply of retail space will pose a bigger threat to Singapore's retail real estate investment trusts (Reits) than online shopping over the next 12 to 18 months, according to a report by Moody's Investors Service yesterday.

Despite this, analysts are maintaining their credit profiles on rated Reits such as CapitaLand Mall Trust, which is rated "A2 stable", and Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which is rated "Baa1 stable".

"The addition of new retail space reduces the likelihood of a major recovery in rents, while the growing popularity of online shopping reduces demand for physical retail space," Moody's analysts said.

"However, online shopping makes up a small proportion of Singapore's total retail sales. We expect brick-and-mortar retail to be supported by landlords' initiatives to keep malls attractive and relevant to shoppers, Singaporeans' preference for physical shopping and the country's position as a regional shopping hub."

For malls to remain attractive, landlords will have to utilise innovative retail concepts and keep their malls updated, Moody's said.

"Technological advancements and the growing influence of the millennial generation, who are far more tech-savvy, have created challenges for retail landlords.

"Landlords are being proactive with keeping their malls updated with regular asset enhancements.

"They are also adding new features such as click-and-collect services, as well as mobile applications to carry out promotions to draw shoppers to malls."

The research house pointed out that Singapore's brick-and-mortar retailers' distinct strengths will help offset certain challenges from online sales.