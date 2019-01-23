Survey: CEOs globally more pessimistic

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Chief executives across the world have grown more pessimistic about the global economic outlook due to trade disputes and tense relations between major powers, a survey showed on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The PwC survey of nearly 1,400 CEOs found that 29 per cent believe global economic growth will decline over the next 12 months, six times the level of last year and the highest percentage since 2012.

The most pronounced shift was among business leaders in the US, where optimism dropped to 37 per cent from 63 per cent a year ago against the backdrop of an economic slowdown and a trade war with China.

But the share of CEOs who believe the growth rate will fall increased significantly across every region, and this translated into a drop in business leaders' expectations that their companies will be able to grow revenues both in the short and medium term.

"It is quite a reversal from last year, and the gloomier mood cuts across just about everywhere in the world," said Mr Bob Moritz, global chairman at PwC.

"With the rise of trade tension and protectionism, it stands to reason that confidence is waning."

The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its world economic growth forecasts for this and next year, due to weakness in Europe and emerging markets, and said that failure to resolve trade rows could further destabilise a slowing global economy.

In its second downgrade in three months, the global lender also cited a bigger-than-expected slowdown in China's economy and a possible no-deal Brexit as risks to its outlook, saying these could worsen turbulence in financial markets.